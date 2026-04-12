403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods Batter Saudi Arabia, Prompt Suspension of In-Person Classes
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia moved swiftly Sunday to suspend in-person classes at schools and universities across the kingdom after powerful storms and widespread flooding battered Riyadh and several other regions.
Dramatic footage circulating on X, the social media platform owned by American entrepreneur Elon Musk, captured raging floodwaters tearing through the streets of the Saudi capital following an intense downpour late Saturday night.
The National Center for Meteorology confirmed that heavy rainfall over Riyadh would persist into early Sunday, though forecasters indicated the worst of the storm was expected to gradually subside.
As the deluge continued, the Saudi Civil Defense issued an urgent warning, calling on residents in both Riyadh and the Eastern Province to remain vigilant and comply strictly with official safety directives.
A Saudi state broadcaster reported that in-person instruction was halted Sunday across multiple higher education and secondary institutions, among them Al-Baha University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, and King Khalid University.
The disruption was not entirely unexpected — the kingdom's meteorological authority had already sounded the alarm Thursday, cautioning that the majority of Saudi regions would face moderate to heavy rainfall stretching through Tuesday.
Dramatic footage circulating on X, the social media platform owned by American entrepreneur Elon Musk, captured raging floodwaters tearing through the streets of the Saudi capital following an intense downpour late Saturday night.
The National Center for Meteorology confirmed that heavy rainfall over Riyadh would persist into early Sunday, though forecasters indicated the worst of the storm was expected to gradually subside.
As the deluge continued, the Saudi Civil Defense issued an urgent warning, calling on residents in both Riyadh and the Eastern Province to remain vigilant and comply strictly with official safety directives.
A Saudi state broadcaster reported that in-person instruction was halted Sunday across multiple higher education and secondary institutions, among them Al-Baha University, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, and King Khalid University.
The disruption was not entirely unexpected — the kingdom's meteorological authority had already sounded the alarm Thursday, cautioning that the majority of Saudi regions would face moderate to heavy rainfall stretching through Tuesday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment