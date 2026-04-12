Delhi Police Bust Rs 47.20 Lakh Cyber Fraud Investment Network Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully busted a cyber fraud racket operating through a fake online investment platform, leading to the arrest of three accused persons involved in cheating an unsuspecting victim of Rs 47.20 lakhs, officials said on Sunday.

The accused persons were involved in routing fraudulent financial transactions through bank accounts obtained on a commission basis. Additionally, bank kit, SIM cards, and a mobile phone used in the commission of the offence have been recovered from the accused, officials mentioned.

The case pertains to an e-FIR registered at PS Cyber, South West District, on the complaint of a victim who was lured into investing in stocks, equities, and IPOs through a fraudulent online platform.

During the investigation, a current account in the name of Orange Herbs Private Limited was identified as a key conduit, wherein Rs 3 lakhs of the defrauded amount was credited. Further analysis revealed that the said account was linked to 12 cyber fraud complaints, establishing its role as a 'Layer-1" account used for routing cheated funds.

Under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, a team of Crime Branch, led by Inspector Satender Poonia and Inspector Sohan Lal Bijarniya, comprising SI Gurish Balyan, SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Dalbir, HC Anuj Kumar, Ct. Ankit Kumar, Ct. Amit, and Ct. Ravi Kumar conducted extensive interstate operations across Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and adjoining regions, leveraging technical surveillance and field intelligence.

Vishal Chauhan, a 47-year-old resident of Jind, Haryana, was apprehended and arrested for his involvement in illegal activities. He knowingly shared his bank account credentials, SIM card, debit card, and chequebook with co-conspirators in exchange for a commission.

For facilitating these illegal transactions, he received Rs 50,000. During the arrest, three mobile phones linked to the crime were recovered from him.

Ritvik Yadav, who served as a mediator in the operation, was later traced and arrested in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He obtained the bank kit and SIM card from Vishal Chauhan and supplied them to other conspirators for a commission.

Priyal Pratap Yadav, a 22-year-old resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was subsequently apprehended at Kingsway Camp in Delhi. A mobile phone used for fraudulent transactions was recovered from him.

Two accused, Vishal Chauhan and Ritvik Yadav, are presently in Judicial Custody.

Officials said that interrogation revealed that the accused were part of a larger organised syndicate. The gang procured bank accounts of individuals and firms on commission (ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent) and used them for routing proceeds of cyber frauds, thereby attempting to evade detection.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate.

Efforts are ongoing to track down additional accused individuals and to uncover the broader network involved. Technical surveillance and field operations are being intensified throughout Delhi/NCR and other locations.

Further details are awaited.