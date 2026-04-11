Ukraine Preparing Active Engagement With European Partners Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the statement in his evening address.

“Ukraine remains in constant contact with the American side at various levels. We are preparing very active work in the coming weeks with our European partners as well,” he said.

The President added that Ukraine is also working separately with partners to move forward in negotiations and in guaranteeing security.

He announced that on Monday, Rustem Umerov will present a detailed report on all agreements in the Middle East, the Gulf, and other countries neighboring the region regarding Ukraine's export of security capabilities.

“In fact, all partners equally see this as a success for Ukraine and say so – that Ukraine is truly contributing to greater security. There is interest in Asia as well, and the first agreements are already in progress. This definitely strengthens Ukraine, too,” Zelensky noted.

He added that Umerov is currently in Ukraine finalizing draft agreements.

Zelensky also mentioned a report from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, emphasizing that energy remains the top domestic priority.

“It is very important that the energy system is operating, and quite well – we have managed to add generation capacity. I thank everyone working to keep the lights on this Easter,” he concluded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the coming weeks Ukraine will work with European partners on joint production projects and coordination of security efforts.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine