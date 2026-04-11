Pakistan Hosts Pivotal US-Iran Negotiations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The long-awaited peace talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, are set to begin in Islamabad today, and they are expected to address issues not only crucial to the two countries but also to the broader Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

These discussions, taking place in a highly secure "red zone" where only authorized personnel are allowed entry, could determine the region's future stability.

Ahead of the talks, intense security measures have been implemented in the capital. However, despite the diplomatic preparations, there are significant concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire and ongoing developments on the ground that may affect the outcome.

The talks will be led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance, who will head their delegations.

The central issue of the negotiations revolves around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas shipments, has been partially blocked by Iran, causing a global energy crisis. The sharp divide between the two sides is evident in their pre-talks statements, which many analysts interpret as a form of escalation. It appears that both countries are trying to gain leverage before the formal discussions begin. There is a strong expectation that the talks will not immediately lead to a final agreement but rather will focus on creating a roadmap for future negotiations. As tensions remain high, Pakistan is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the negotiations proceed smoothly. A Pakistani diplomatic source told AFP that Pakistan has established a specialized team to facilitate discussions on navigation, nuclear issues, and other critical matters. The peace talks, set against a backdrop of complex regional dynamics, are crucial not only for the future of US-Iran relations but also for the stability of the entire Middle East. While expectations are cautious, the outcome could have profound consequences for energy security, regional alliances, and global geopolitics. Photo: Farooq Naeem / AFP