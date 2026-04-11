Trump Warns China Of 'Big Problems' Over Reports Of Arms Supply To Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to China on Saturday over intelligence reports that Beijing is preparing to ship air defence systems to Iran, even as both powers nominally back a fragile ceasefire - and as Trump prepares to visit Beijing next month for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.Trump's Warning to China, Ahead of his Visit

Asked by CNN as he departed the White House for Florida, Trump left little room for interpretation. "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" he said. He did not confirm whether he had spoken directly to Xi Jinping about the matter.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC stated flatly to CNN: "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

What US Intelligence Is Reportedly Showing on China and Iran

Trump's warning for China did not emerge in a vacuum. CNN, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments, reported that US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks. Two of those officials told CNN there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin.

| Have Iran & US concluded ceasefire talks in Pakistan? What each side said

The systems in question are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs- weapons that posed an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft throughout the five-week war, and could do so again if the ceasefire collapses.

The intelligence also underscores how Iran may be using the ceasefire as an opportunity to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners, CNN reported.

A Provocative Move That Cuts Against Beijing's Own Narrative

The intelligence findings carry a particular diplomatic edge. China has been credited for helping broker the temporary pause in Iran-US War earlier this week. The credit was declared by U President Donald Trump himself, who claimed that Beijing had convinced Iran to a ceasefire.

Supplying Tehran with weapons systems while simultaneously positioning itself as peacemaker would represent a striking contradiction - and a direct challenge to Washington at a moment when both sides are already navigating tense nuclear and territorial negotiations.

The timing of Trump's planned visit to Beijing early next month makes the reported arms transfer all the more incendiary. A fresh provocation of this scale, if confirmed, would shadow those talks before they begin.

The intelligence also points to a broader pattern: that Iran may be exploiting the ceasefire as a window to replenish depleted weapons systems through key foreign partners, rather than using the pause to move towards a durable settlement.

Trump on Iran's Military Collapse: "Their Leaders Are All Dead"

Speaking with characteristic bluntness about Iran's current military condition, Trump painted a stark picture of a country he regards as thoroughly defeated. "They have no navy, radar or air force. Their leaders are all dead... For many years he ruled; he's gone. With all of that, let's see what happens - but from my standpoint, I don't care," he said.

On Iranian Assets, Trump Says the US Has Already Won

Asked whether the US would release frozen Iranian assets as part of any emerging deal, Trump was dismissive of the premise that America needed an agreement at all.

"We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me - and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..." he said.

Third Round of Talks Wraps in Islamabad Before Dawn

Against this charged backdrop, Iran and the US concluded a third round of face-to-face negotiations before dawn on Sunday in Islamabad - the most sustained direct diplomatic engagement between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks took place days after the ceasefire was announced, as a war that has killed thousands and rattled global energy markets entered its seventh week.

Two Pakistani officials told the Associated Press that discussions between the heads of delegations would resume after a break, and that some technical personnel from both teams remained in session. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to brief the press.

Trump, asked about the negotiations, struck the same tone of studied indifference he has maintained throughout. "They've been meeting for many hours... We will see what happens. Regardless of that, we win... Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win... The boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. We are loading the huge tankers with oil and gas..." he said.