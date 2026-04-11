Plot To Destabilize National Security, Thwarted: Kuwaiti Interior Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that a plot aimed at undermining national security and financing terrorist entities was successfully thwarted.

Found in possession of sums of money linked to illegal activities, the State Security Service arrested 24 Kuwaiti citizens, one of whom had previously had their citizenship revoked, the Ministry's statement on Saturday said.

Authorities also identified and tracked down eight Kuwaiti fugitives abroad, including one whose citizenship had been revoked.

The Ministry added that the case involved an organized activity in which funds were collected and stored under religious pretexts, in preparation to being transfer abroad based on the instructions of foreign entities.

Investigations revealed that donors' trust was breached, as the accused diverted these resources from their original, legitimate channels and humanitarian purposes to illicit entities and activities instead.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior emphasized that it will continue to act firmly to thwart any plans that threaten the country's security or exploit its territory to support terrorist groups or entities, and that it will not hesitate to pursue those involved in order to enforce the rule of law and safeguard Kuwait's security and stability.