Putin’s India Visit Marks Pivotal Moment in Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to India this week is shaping up as a significant milestone in New Delhi’s diplomatic strategy, as both nations aim to strengthen defense and energy collaborations amid changing global dynamics and mounting Western pressure.
Putin is scheduled to arrive on Thursday for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, marking his first visit since 2021 and the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Experts suggest that the two-day journey will challenge India’s attempt to maintain its historic alliance with Moscow while responding to growing expectations from Washington under US President Donald Trump.
The discussions are anticipated to cover an “ambitious agenda” that includes defense, energy, nuclear partnerships, payment frameworks, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
“This visit is the most important for India in 2025,” defense specialist Pravin Sawhney told Anadolu. “It is a well-rounded trip by a country which has traditionally been India’s friend, and at a time like this when the world is going through changes that are extremely significant.”
Political analyst Praveen Donthi noted that the visit provides both nations an opportunity to “reaffirm their special relationship amid intense pressure on India from President Trump with punitive tariffs.”
Akriti Vasudeva Kalyankar, a fellow at the Stimson Center’s South Asia Program, commented that the visit reflects a more stabilized stage in India’s approach toward Moscow.
