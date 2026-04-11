Milan's Serie A Title Hopes In Tatters After Shock Udinese Defeat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Milan, Italy: AC Milan relinquished any remaining hope of winning the Serie A title on Saturday after falling to a shock 3-0 home defeat to Udinese.

A Davide Bartesaghi own goal and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's glancing header in the first half, and Arthur Atta's superb low finish in the 71st minute, left Milan nine points behind Inter Milan ahead of the league leaders' clash at Como on Sunday.

AC Milan Croatian midfielder #14 Luka Modrić (R) reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan, northern Italy, on April 11, 2026. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

With six matches remaining in their season, even an Inter loss at Como would leave third-placed Milan with a near-impossible gap to close.

And a Como win would not be good news either as the lakeside outfit currently sit fourth and five points behind Milan, who have lost three of four matches since winning last month's Milan derby, with Juventus also gunning for a Champions League spot.

Juve are at Atalanta in the day's late match and will move above Como into fourth -- just three points behind Milan -- with a win in Bergamo.

Milan host Juve in a fortnight, a match which looks likely to be key to the top-four positions come May, and the loud whistles which accompanied the end of the game highlighted supporter frustration.

Udinese moved into the top half of the table after an impressive away performance in which Nicolo Zaniolo, who was the rising star of Italian football before suffering two serious knee injuries in 2020, was the standout player.