Germany Provides NG With Five Armored Ambulances

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the German Embassy in Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“The military attaché of the German Embassy handed over five more Mediguard armored ambulances to the Ukrainian National Guard,” the statement reads.

These are the first vehicles delivered under a new, larger-scale contract fully funded by Germany.

Mediguard's effectiveness has been proven: one of the previously delivered vehicles withstood strikes from three Russian drones on the front lines. The cabin remained intact, and the crew suffered no serious injuries.

Ukraine gains advantage on battlefield thanks to drones – ISW

The new batch was designed based on the combat experience of Ukrainian troops.

Mediguard is manufactured by three companies from Ukraine and Germany: Bremedic, HardCar, and Transformers.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of a broad support package, Germany has delivered 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia to address the aftermath of Russian strikes.