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Electricity Imports: PM Svyrydenko Holds Meeting With Ukrenergo Leadership

Electricity Imports: PM Svyrydenko Holds Meeting With Ukrenergo Leadership


2026-04-11 08:03:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of government announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We have coordinated joint actions to support the stable operation of the power grid, in particular regarding the increase in electricity imports,” Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that the power grid is currently operating stably. Energy officials are doing everything possible to avoid implementing power outage schedules in the coming days.

As reported, on April 11, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., power restriction schedules were in effect for industry in all regions of Ukraine, and from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., hourly power outage schedules were in effect for all categories of consumers. No restrictions on electricity consumption are expected during other hours of the day.

Photo: OP

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UkrinForm

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