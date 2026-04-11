Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.6 Magnitude Hit Jammu & Kashmir's Doha Region

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occured in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, at 04.32 hours today: National Centre for Seismology informed.

Earthquake in Maharashtra

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck parts of Hingoli district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, while tremors were also felt in parts of neighbouring Nanded and Parbhani districts, officials said.

There are no reports of immediate loss to life, they said.

Some houses and community halls in Pangra Shinde village developed cracks, Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta told PTI over the phone.

Nanded district officials cited a reading in the National Centre for Seismology that calculated the magnitude of the earthquake at 4.7, recorded at 8:45 AM. The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres below the ground at Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, they added