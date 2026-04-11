Two US Navy Destroyers Begin Clearing Mines In Strait Of Hormuz CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, CNN reports this.

“US Central Command said Saturday that two Navy guided missile destroyers have begun clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as some ships are still unable to pass through the critical waterway despite the ceasefire. The USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” the report reads.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

Despite these efforts, Iran still retains the capability to launch missiles, which, combined with naval mines, has complicated efforts by the United States and other countries to ensure safe navigation and maritime security in the strait.

Iran says talks with US move to expert level – CNN

Earlier, Donald Trump said on social media that the US was“starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States, Israel, and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and to reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.