Meloni To Meet Zelensky In Rome Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was published on the website of the Italian government.

The agenda on the government website states that the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 15:30 at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

allocates EUR 45M to support war-affected Ukrainian

Earlier reports noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Italy has provided Ukraine with weapons, military equipment, and other resources worth more than €3 billion.