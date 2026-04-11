Meloni To Meet Zelensky In Rome Next Week
The agenda on the government website states that the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 15:30 at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.Read also: Italy allocates EUR 45M to support war-affected Ukrainian
Earlier reports noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Italy has provided Ukraine with weapons, military equipment, and other resources worth more than €3 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment