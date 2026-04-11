War Update: 101 Clashes On Frontline, 469 Violations Of Ceasefire Recorded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on April 11, 2026, on Facebook.

“According to updated information, a total of 101 combat engagements occurred since the beginning of this day. After 16:00, 469 violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded. Namely: 22 assault actions by the enemy, 153 artillery strikes, 19 strikes by kamikaze drones (Lance', Molniya), and 275 FPV drone strikes,” the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 57 airstrikes today, dropping 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,928 kamikaze drones for strikes and conducted 2,454 shelling attacks of settlements and Ukrainian military positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were four combat engagements; additionally, the enemy carried out 45 strikes on settlements and Ukrainian positions, four of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia, Veterynarne, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three enemy assaults toward the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six attempts by the enemy to advance near Zarichne and toward Shyikivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped one enemy assault toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Ukraine strikes oil depot, pumping station, and ammo dumps in Russia and occupied territories

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Ukrainian forces repelled 19 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Rodynske, Dorozhnie, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 67 invaders were eliminated and 24 were wounded in this sector today; four vehicles and three pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed, one command post was eliminated, three tanks and five artillery systems were damaged, along with four vehicles and 54 infantry shelters. A total of 272 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted to improve their position four times, attacking near Novohryhorivka, Ternove, and toward Pryvillia. The settlement of Pidhavrylivka came under airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were four enemy assaults in the areas of Solodke, Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Charivne. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Charivne, and Rivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but carried out airstrikes on the areas of Obshche and Omelnyk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces conducted three unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island. The city of Kherson came under airstrike.

CinCvisits Southern Operational Zone, coordinates defense efforts

As previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire in the war against Ukraine for Easter.

The Kremlin stated that the ceasefire was to last from 16:00 Moscow time on April 11 until the end of April 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 3 that Ukraine had submitted a request to the United States regarding a proposal for a ceasefire with Russia for Easter.

On April 11, Zelensky stated that Ukraine would observe the ceasefire regime and respond strictly on a reciprocal basis.