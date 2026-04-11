Russian Drone Attack Sets Residential Building On Fire In Druzhkivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on this Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The fire engulfed balconies from the third to the fifth floors, as well as two apartments.

Rescue workers operated at the scene under the constant threat of renewed shelling. Despite the danger, emergency crews managed to quickly contain and extinguish the fire over an area of 130 square meters.

“There were no deaths or injuries,” the rescuers said.

Russian artillery strike oninjures four, including minor

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out a bombing strike on the center of Kramatorsk in the morning of Saturday, April 11, injuring 10 people.