Panchayat Polls In J&K Unlikely For Now

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Even though the State Election Commission has initiated the process of revising Panchayat electoral rolls, the chances of holding local body elections in the near future appear bleak. Sources said that the elected government is not keen on conducting Panchayat polls anytime soon.

“There are no chances of the polls in the near future. The earliest window for any such exercise would be between September and December this year,” sources disclosed.

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A minister in the NC-led government, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the polls would be held at an appropriate time.“The matter has not been discussed yet,” he added.

Sources further said the government is also averse to hold direct elections for the third -tier of the Panchayati Raj system, i.e., district development councils (DDCs).“No decision has been taken yet to disband direct elections for the third tier of the Panchayati Raj system, but there is a view among MLAs of both the ruling party and the opposition that DDCs encroach upon the mandate of MLAs. It is considered better to revert to indirect elections for the third tier,” sources disclosed.

A senior government official pointed out that the cabinet is yet to take a final call on the report submitted by a panel headed by former High Court Judge Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, which determined reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.

“The cabinet has to decide whether to adopt or reject the report,” he said.

The revision of Panchayat electoral rolls is currently underway in Jammu & Kashmir and is scheduled to be completed by May 15, 2026, with the publication of the final rolls.

Read Also SEC Readies Ground for Long-Pending Local Body Polls Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision from March 27

The electoral rolls for urban local bodies in J&K will only be available after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is carried out in the Union Territory. The State Election Commission lacks updated electoral rolls for urban local bodies of J&K because the Election Commission of India conducted the last revision in 2024.(KNO)

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