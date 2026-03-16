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Business Idea: Start A Small Food Stall, Earn Up To Rs 1 Lakh A Month
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You can start this business with just a ₹1.50 lakh investment. If you sell around 100 plates daily at ₹120 each, you can easily make up to ₹12,000 every single day.In today's fast-paced world, more and more people are eating out. This makes the food business a sure-shot winner. Let's check out how a simple roadside food stall can bring in amazing profits with very little investment.You'll need about ₹1.50 lakh to get started. This amount covers the cost of the cart, utensils, and other equipment. If you set the price of one plate at ₹120 and serve an average of 100 customers a day, you'll earn ₹12,000 daily.A daily income of ₹12,000 adds up to ₹3,60,000 per month. Your monthly expenses for groceries, staff, gas, and other costs will be around ₹2,50,000. After cutting all costs, you are left with a solid net profit of ₹1,10,000 every month.A roadside business isn't just about cheap prices. Quality and taste are the main things. People also pay a lot of attention to cleanliness. If your food tastes just like a home-cooked meal, customers will definitely come back for more.Every business feels difficult in the beginning. But if you have a proper plan and the will to work hard, becoming a lakhpati in the food business is not a big deal. This is a fantastic chance for anyone looking to start a business that can earn over ₹13 lakh a year.
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