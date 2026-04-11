IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch LSG Vs GT, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants will host 2022 champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpaaye Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LSG didn't have the best start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but they've quickly turned things around with back-to-back impressive performances. The team has shown great composure in pressure situations, pulling off thrilling last-ball wins while chasing. In their latest outing, it was Mukul Choudhary who played the hero, smashing an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans haven't quite found their rhythm this season and have looked inconsistent overall. They lost both opening matches against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. However, their convincing win over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could prove to be a turning point. With Shubman Gill leading the side, it will be interesting to see whether they can build on that momentum in the upcoming clash in Lucknow.

GT have a small edge over LSG in the head-to-head record. Both teams have played seven matches so far, in which the Gujarat Titans have won four matches, while the Lucknow Super Giants have come victorious in three matches.

When: Sunday, April 12, 3:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpaaye Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to watch: The LSG vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.