Punjab Govt Releases List Of 28 Most Wanted Criminals To Reward Informants

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) The Punjab government on Saturday said it has authorised the Punjab Police to reward informants under its new 'reward policy' for sharing information regarding wanted criminals and gangsters or their network in the state.

It also released a list of 28 most wanted criminals. Under the project 'Gangstran Te Vaar', the government has approved sanction powers up to Rs 1 lakh to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); Rs 1.5 lakh to Commissioner of Police, Range Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police; Rs 2 lakh to head of wings (Special Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police); and above Rs 2 lakh to Director General of Police (DGP). This amount will be rewarded to the informants only on providing correct and genuine information.

The project has been introduced to increase the involvement of residents to help the government and the police make the state safe.

“The information will be verified first, and the informants will be awarded as per the criteria. The identity of the informants will not be disclosed or made public at any level of police, public or government. The aim is to close all doors to criminals and gangsters working in the state, and the Punjab government aims to go to any extent for achieving this aim,” said Pramod Ban, ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

The information can be shared at 'Anti-Gangster Helpline' 9394693946.

“The informants providing credible info that leads to the arrest of wanted criminals, proclaimed and habitual offenders, will be awarded. The Punjab Police will follow the leads provided by the informants. This project will also give extra wings to the Punjab Police network in stopping the troublemakers. The information gathered through this project will be further used for enhancing 'Gangstran Te Vaar' under operation Prahaar,” said Pramod Ban.

This will be a high-quality reward programme where the identity of the tipsters will be protected.“We want more and more people to come forward to help the government and police denting the criminal activity in the state. To safeguard each and every resident of this state is our duty and responsibility. We would entrust the information only after proper vetting, and there's no question of any danger to the informant,” he added.

The amount will be decided on a case-by-case basis depending on the gravity of the offence, risk involved and quality of information. The policy is part of the ongoing 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign aimed at making Punjab gangster-free.