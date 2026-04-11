403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
8Th Pay Commission Explained: Salary Hikes, Pension Benefits & Key Updates-Read Details
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 8th Pay Commission has been set up to revise salaries for central government employees and pensioners, and it's a hot topic right now. The commission is looking into things like the fitment factor, allowances, and pensions.The 8th Pay Commission is a huge talking point right now. The government and employee unions are in the middle of intense debates over its recommendations. Unions are putting forward their demands, and government reps are looking at them closely. Both sides even held a meeting recently. Naturally, central government employees and pensioners across the country are tracking every single update. So, what exactly is a Pay Commission, who's involved, and what's the latest on the 8th Pay Commission? Let's break it all down.The 8th Pay Commission is a government panel. Its main job is to revise the salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees and retired ex-servicemen. The commission also has the responsibility to check the wider impact of these changes on things like provident fund contributions, retirement benefits, and overall government spending.The central government issued the notification for the 8th Central Pay Commission on January 17, 2025. Its recommendations are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026. Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the chairperson. The commission's members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, an economics professor and member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, and Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, who serves as the Member-Secretary.The commission gathers information from various ministries, employee unions, pensioners, and other stakeholders. After getting this data, the commission analyses and reviews salary structures, pension formulas, and different types of allowances before making its final recommendations. In March and April 2026, the commission began the process of accepting formal memorandums and held consultation sessions with stakeholders, which included a meeting in Dehradun on April 24, 2026.The main points of discussion are salary revision, pension changes, rationalising allowances, and deciding the fitment factor. For context, the 7th Pay Commission (2016) implemented a fitment factor of 2.57, while the 6th Pay Commission (2006) used a factor of 1.86. Following this trend, people expect the 8th Pay Commission to use a similar basic formula, but with a higher salary revision to account for the country's current inflation rate and financial situation.Simply put, the fitment factor is a multiplier that converts the old basic pay into the new basic pay. The higher the factor, the bigger the hike in salary and pension. It also affects contributions to the Provident Fund, gratuity calculations, and other retirement benefits linked to basic pay. For example, if the fitment factor is set between 2.60 and 2.85, salaries could increase by 24-30%. This means a current basic pay of ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 could jump to around ₹46,600 to ₹57,000.Pensioners will also see a proportional benefit, as the new pension is usually calculated based on the new basic pay structure. The minimum pension, which is currently around ₹9,000, could increase to anywhere between ₹22,500 and ₹25,200. This depends on the final fitment factor and other changes the commission makes. This is why everyone is watching the pension-related changes so closely.To understand the historical pattern, it's useful to remember that the UPA government set up the 5th Pay Commission in 1994, the 6th in 2006, and the 7th in 2014. This timeline shows a regular cycle of pay revision every ten years. The latest, the 8th Pay Commission, was formed on November 3, 2025, and is now in its consultation phase before finalising its recommendations.You can find the 8th Pay Commission's official website at It's the main source for the latest information, notifications, and consultation materials. According to the website, one of the most recent updates was the 'Guidelines for inviting applications for engagement of Consultant in 8th Central Pay Commission,' issued on April 10, 2026. On that day, the commission invited applications for the post of Consultant. This hiring process was scheduled to take place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on April 24, 2026. The deadline for submitting applications was April 10, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment