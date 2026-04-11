Fatty Liver: This One Drink Daily Can Help Prevent Fatty Liver Disease
The antioxidants in fenugreek help improve the body's insulin function. This helps reduce the build-up of extra, unwanted fat in the liver. It also lowers insulin resistance, which is crucial for managing blood glucose levels.
ALSO READ:Fatty Liver: 5 Everyday Foods That Are Secretly Harming Your LiverFenugreek water helps by reducing fat build-up and fighting inflammation. This makes it especially useful for managing the initial stage (Grade 1) of fatty liver. Since it's rich in fibre, drinking water from soaked fenugreek can also help control Type-2 diabetes.A study in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, published by the National Library of Council, highlights these benefits. Fenugreek water contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can also help manage conditions like arthritis and asthma.Fenugreek contains flavonoids. That's why drinking water boiled with fenugreek can help control bad cholesterol. This also benefits your heart health. Regularly drinking this antioxidant-rich water will also boost your immunity.Fenugreek water reduces hair fall by strengthening the roots. It also helps prevent dandruff and keeps the scalp moisturised, making your hair healthier overall.Fenugreek water is a natural, nutrient-rich drink full of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps fight acne, reduce pigmentation, and gives your skin a healthy, bright glow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment