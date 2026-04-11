Reservations For Women In Lok Sabha And Vidhan Sabha Is True Tribute To Mahatma Phule: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies aligns perfectly with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's vision of women's education and empowerment.

He noted that this historic move serves as a true tribute to the great social reformer.

Marking the bicentenary birth anniversary year of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Jyoti-Savitri Zilla Parishad School' at Phule's ancestral village of Khanwadi (Purandar taluka).

The state-of-the-art school has been constructed by the Pune Zilla Parishad.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and other Cabinet members, including Aditi Tatkare and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked that establishing an ultra-modern school in Mahatma Phule's ancestral village is the most fitting way to begin the bicentenary year.

"This is the state's first Zilla Parishad school to follow the CBSE pattern from Class 1 to 12. This is a significant step toward providing international quality education to rural students. Students from these backgrounds are already reaching institutions like ISRO and NASA," he said.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, noting his personal involvement in every stage of the school's construction.

He expressed pride in seeing rural students master foreign languages like French and German, calling it a sign of a transforming education system.

Chief Minister Fadnavis announced the launch of a skill training centre named after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, with plans to establish 1,000 such centres across the state.

Under Industry 4.0, 100 modern laboratories have been set up in 100 schools by the Pune Zilla Parishad to enhance the quality of education.

Paying homage to the social reformer Phule, CM Fadnavis described Mahatma Phule as more than just a social worker; he was a progressive farmer, a successful entrepreneur, and a visionary thinker.

"His foresight is visible in iconic projects like the Mumbai Municipal Corporation building, Khadakwasla Dam, Yerwada Jail, and the Katraj Tunnel," the Chief Minister noted.

He highlighted Mahatma Phule's struggle against social evils, his role in starting the first girls' school at Bhide Wada, and his work in discovering the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to celebrate the first Shiv Jayanti.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal clarified that research has fixed Phule's birth date as April 11, 1827.

He lauded Prime Minister Modi's decision on political reservations for women as a fulfilment of Phule's ideology of equality.

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore announced that the state government is working on a Rs 150 crore memorial for Savitribai Phule at Naigaon and a Rs 10–12 crore project at Katgun to honour the legacy of the Phule couple.

Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil told that the school spans 12 acres and offers free education with modern labs.

A hostel for 280 students is expected to be completed by next year.

Chief Minister Fadnavis launched a 'Cycle Bank' scheme for students.

As many as 88 different laboratories established in various Zilla Parishad schools were virtually inaugurated.

A portrait of Mahatma and Savitribai Phule, created by students, was unveiled by the Chief Minister.