Two Men Booked For Using VPN On Mobiles In Rajouri, One Arrested

Jammu- Two persons have been booked for using banned virtual private network (VPN) applications on their mobile phones in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, and one of them was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following strict enforcement of prohibitory orders issued by the Rajouri district magistrate (DM), banning the use of VPN services within the district.

During routine checking at Dheri Raylote, a police team apprehended Mohammad Nasar after he was found using a VPN application on his mobile phone. An FIR was registered against him at the Police Station Manjakote on Monday, officials said.

In another incident, Mohammad Mukhtar of Madhoon Dodaj village was found in possession of a mobile phone with a VPN application during checking. He was also booked, and an FIR was registered at the Police Station Darhal.