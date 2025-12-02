Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Men Booked For Using VPN On Mobiles In Rajouri, One Arrested

Two Men Booked For Using VPN On Mobiles In Rajouri, One Arrested


2025-12-02 06:08:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Jammu- Two persons have been booked for using banned virtual private network (VPN) applications on their mobile phones in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, and one of them was arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following strict enforcement of prohibitory orders issued by the Rajouri district magistrate (DM), banning the use of VPN services within the district.

During routine checking at Dheri Raylote, a police team apprehended Mohammad Nasar after he was found using a VPN application on his mobile phone. An FIR was registered against him at the Police Station Manjakote on Monday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, Mohammad Mukhtar of Madhoon Dodaj village was found in possession of a mobile phone with a VPN application during checking. He was also booked, and an FIR was registered at the Police Station Darhal.

MENAFN02122025000215011059ID1110424284



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search