Baku Presented In Mexico's San Francisco De Campeche At UNESCO Heritage Cities Assembly

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On April 10, a presentation on the city of Baku was held in San Francisco de Campeche during the General Assembly of the National Association of UNESCO World Heritage Cities of Mexico. The assembly brought together mayors of Mexican cities inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

AzerNEWS reports that the event gathered senior officials, including the president of the association and mayor of Guanajuato, Samantha Smith, the association's director general Jorge Ortega, and the mayor of Campeche, Bibi Rabelo, alongside representatives of academia and the diplomatic corps.

Azerbaijan was invited as a guest of honor in recognition of its experience in preserving the historic character of its capital while pursuing modern urban development. As part of the program, video addresses were delivered by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev and the Chair of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud.

In his address, Fataliyev highlighted Azerbaijan as one of the world's ancient centers of civilization, emphasizing the richness of its cities and cultural heritage. He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the preservation and transmission of historical and cultural heritage to future generations remains a key national priority. He also underlined the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan.

Fataliyev described the inscription of Baku's Old City, including the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000 as a landmark recognition of its global significance. He also outlined recent decades of urban transformation in Baku, including the construction of modern monumental complexes and infrastructure projects.

He further noted that following the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFCCC COP29 held in November 2024, Azerbaijan's capital will host another major global event-the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13-scheduled for May 17–22, 2026. The forum is expected to strengthen Azerbaijan's role in the global urban development agenda and promote sustainable and smart city models across the region.

In his remarks, Rufat Mahmud provided an overview of the historical and cultural importance of the Icherisheher Old City, as well as the challenges of managing a living historic urban environment. He stressed that Icherisheher is not merely a static monument but a "living heritage," where historical preservation and contemporary urban life coexist.

He emphasized that the inclusion of the Icherisheher ensemble, together with the Maiden Tower and Shirvanshahs' Palace, on the UNESCO World Heritage List reflects its outstanding universal value. Mahmud also highlighted the need to maintain a balance between conservation and development, prioritizing restoration, integration into urban life, sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, accessibility, digital heritage presentation, and improved mobility systems.

He further noted that Icherisheher actively engages in international cooperation through expert exchange and capacity-building projects, expressing interest in strengthening partnerships with Mexican heritage cities facing similar preservation challenges.

During the event, photographs showcasing both the historic and modern aspects of Baku were presented and met with strong interest from participants.

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