Boney Kapoor Drops A Throwback Pic Of 1 Year Old Janhvi With Mom Sridevi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor decided to turn back the clock and revisit a fond memory with his late superstar wife, Sridevi, and their elder daughter Janhvi.

The photo published on the producer's official Instagram handle was from their family trip to L.A, when Janhvi was just one year old.

In the still, we could see Sridevi smiling as she held little Janhvi in her arms, with Boney standing behind them.

"In L A. My love holding our love janu, who was just 1 year old (sic)," he wrote while dropping the throwback click.

Boney keeps on treating his Instagram family with such precious memories with late Sridevi and the kids.

Earlier this month, Boney took another trip down memory lane. The filmmaker published a photo featuring Sridevi and Jahnvi, who seemed to be around four months old in the snap from 1997.

Posing in a bright red outfit with a black jacket, Sridevi held little Janhvi in her arms tightly, while Boney stood beside them.

Posting the old still on social media, Boney penned the caption,“Happy memories In Rino city in the state of Neveda USA 1997 July.”

For those who do not know, Jahnvi, who is also a prominent name in the entertainment industry, was born on the 6th of March in 1997 to Sridevi and Boney.

The couple also has another daughter, Khushi Kapoor, who is also an actress.

Boney and Sridevi tied the knot back in 1996.

For the uninitiated, Boney was earlier married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

However, after several years of marriage to Mona, Boney Kapoor went on to tie the knot with Sridevi.

Unfortunately, Sridevi suddenly passed away at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.