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N. Korea’s Leader Eyes Stronger China Ties
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang, a state-run news agency reported Saturday, with both sides underlining the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation.
Kim called for intensified high-level exchanges and stronger mutual support, stressing the need to broaden cooperation in defense of shared interests and ensure sustained, multidimensional growth in relations against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics and long-term strategic priorities.
The North Korean leader also laid out Pyongyang's positions on key regional and international issues of shared concern.
Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to advancing friendly ties with Pyongyang, describing the relationship as having entered a new phase following consensus reached between the two nations' leaderships, and framing closer cooperation as serving the fundamental interests of both peoples.
Kim, in turn, reiterated that Pyongyang regards its relationship with China as its foremost diplomatic priority, pledging support for Beijing's core positions — including the "one-China" principle — and its broader push for a fair, multipolar global order.
The high-profile meeting unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying regional diplomacy, with US President Donald Trump expected to visit Beijing next month — a development that has stoked speculation over a potential follow-up summit between Trump and Kim.
Kim called for intensified high-level exchanges and stronger mutual support, stressing the need to broaden cooperation in defense of shared interests and ensure sustained, multidimensional growth in relations against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics and long-term strategic priorities.
The North Korean leader also laid out Pyongyang's positions on key regional and international issues of shared concern.
Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to advancing friendly ties with Pyongyang, describing the relationship as having entered a new phase following consensus reached between the two nations' leaderships, and framing closer cooperation as serving the fundamental interests of both peoples.
Kim, in turn, reiterated that Pyongyang regards its relationship with China as its foremost diplomatic priority, pledging support for Beijing's core positions — including the "one-China" principle — and its broader push for a fair, multipolar global order.
The high-profile meeting unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying regional diplomacy, with US President Donald Trump expected to visit Beijing next month — a development that has stoked speculation over a potential follow-up summit between Trump and Kim.
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