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North Korea, China Emphasize Closer Ties in Pyongyang Meeting
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for expanded cooperation with China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang, according to state media reports.
The meeting, held on Friday and reported Saturday, focused on strengthening bilateral relations, increasing high-level exchanges, and expanding coordination on shared strategic interests amid shifting regional geopolitics.
Kim reportedly stressed the importance of boosting mutual visits and communication at various levels while deepening practical cooperation to safeguard common interests and ensure continued development of ties between the two countries.
Wang, for his part, reaffirmed China’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations that have recently entered a new phase of engagement, emphasizing alignment with both nations’ long-term interests.
Kim also reiterated North Korea’s support for China’s key diplomatic positions, including the “one-China” principle, while expressing backing for Beijing’s vision of a more multipolar global order.
The meeting comes amid increased diplomatic activity in the region, including expectations of upcoming high-level international visits that have fueled speculation about potential further summits involving North Korea.
The meeting, held on Friday and reported Saturday, focused on strengthening bilateral relations, increasing high-level exchanges, and expanding coordination on shared strategic interests amid shifting regional geopolitics.
Kim reportedly stressed the importance of boosting mutual visits and communication at various levels while deepening practical cooperation to safeguard common interests and ensure continued development of ties between the two countries.
Wang, for his part, reaffirmed China’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations that have recently entered a new phase of engagement, emphasizing alignment with both nations’ long-term interests.
Kim also reiterated North Korea’s support for China’s key diplomatic positions, including the “one-China” principle, while expressing backing for Beijing’s vision of a more multipolar global order.
The meeting comes amid increased diplomatic activity in the region, including expectations of upcoming high-level international visits that have fueled speculation about potential further summits involving North Korea.
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