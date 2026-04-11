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Russia Expresses Concern Over Pause in Palestinian Peace Efforts

Russia Expresses Concern Over Pause in Palestinian Peace Efforts


2026-04-11 03:51:37
(MENAFN) Russia has expressed concern over what it described as a pause in efforts to advance a Palestinian peace process, linking the situation to wider instability in the Middle East following a US–Israeli military offensive against Iran, according to reports on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that allowing the Israeli–Palestinian conflict to fade from the regional agenda could lead to long-term political and military instability with global consequences.

It added that there have been continued violations of an existing ceasefire, during which civilians have reportedly continued to be killed, while humanitarian assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip remains insufficient, according to its statement.

The ministry also pointed to ongoing expansion of Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, along with rising violence against Palestinians, saying these developments further undermine the prospects for a lasting settlement.

It warned that the current trajectory is weakening the possibility of achieving a viable two-state solution based on international legal frameworks endorsed by the United Nations.

Meanwhile, figures cited from Palestinian health authorities indicate that hundreds have been killed and thousands injured amid continued ceasefire violations since Oct. 10, underscoring the fragile situation on the ground.

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