Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Malta's Deputy Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a written message from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta HE Ian Borg, relating to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar in light of the developments taking place in the region.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi during his meeting on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the State of Qatar HE Simon Polichino.