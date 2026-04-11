Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Sridevi, Baby Janhvi From LA Trip

Taking a trip down memory lane, Boney Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt glimpse of his past, recalling cherished moments with his late wife Sridevi. On Saturday, Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a throwback picture from their vacation in Los Angeles and remembered the beautiful days spent together.

The picture showed Sridevi holding baby Janhvi Kapoor, who was just one year old at the time. Boney could be seen standing behind them as they posed for the picture. Sridevi looked graceful in a striped top, while little Janhvi looked adorable in a white frock and matching hat.

Along with the picture, Boney added a caption that read, "In L A. My love holding our love janu, who was just 1 year old."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney (@boney)

A Loving Tribute

Boney Kapoor often remembers Sridevi through emotional social media posts. Last year, on Sridevi's birth anniversary, he shared a beautiful still of the actress from her film English Vinglish on Instagram and also expressed how she remains forever young in his heart. Calling her "26" even today, he wrote, "Yes, you are not 62 today. You are 26. Happy birthday; we are still reliving all your happy birthdays."

An Iconic Life and Career

The two got married in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are now following in their mother's footsteps by pursuing acting careers in Bollywood.

Sridevi tragically passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

In her career, she was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri--India's fourth-highest civilian honour--in 2013.

The actress made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. Later, in 1972, she made her first appearance in Bollywood with the film 'Rani Mera Naam'.

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