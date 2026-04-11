Zelensky: Ukraine Will Respond In Kind If Ceasefire Is Violated

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

According to the President, "Today we have defined the parameters of our response to possible violations of the ceasefire by the Russian army. We all understand who we are dealing with. Ukraine will adhere to the ceasefire and respond strictly in kind. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean the absence of our responses."

As the head of state emphasized, the Ukrainian army is prepared for any developments on the front lines.“Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various ceasefire formats to Russia, and we believe that Easter should be a time of silence and safety. A ceasefire on Easter could also mark the beginning of a real move toward peace-we have a corresponding proposal on our part,” Zelensky noted.

He discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi the course of action for Ukrainian units in the event of a ceasefire.

“Information regarding the reciprocal nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire beyond Easter was also conveyed to the Russian side,” the President emphasized.

FM onceasefire: Ukraine ready to respond in kind, details pending

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary suspension of hostilities in the war against Ukraine on the occasion of Easter.

The Kremlin noted that the ceasefire would be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 3 that the Ukrainian side had forwarded a request from the U.S. regarding a proposal to the Russians for a ceasefire on Easter.

Photo: OP

On April 8, Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side is ready to respond in kind if the Russians cease their attacks.