Akshaya Tritiya 2026: 19Th Or 20Th April? Let's Clear Up The Confusion About The Date

What is the date of Akshaya Tritiya?: Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the Vaishakh month. This day is very special, both astrologically and religiously. Astrologers consider it an 'abujh muhurat', which means any auspicious event held on this day will be fruitful, even without finding a specific time. Religious texts also consider it a very holy day. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated in April. Let's find out the correct date.

19th or 20th April, when is Akha Teej?

According to the Panchang, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 10:49 AM on Sunday, 19th April, and will last until 7:27 AM on Monday, 20th April. Ujjain's astrologer, Pandit Pravin Dwivedi, says that the main rituals of Akshaya Tritiya, like charity and puja, are performed during the day. Therefore, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, 19th April.

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Why is Akshaya Tritiya so special?

In astrology, Akshaya Tritiya is called an 'abujh muhurat'. This means you can have a wedding, mundan ceremony, or housewarming on this day without checking for an auspicious time. The scriptures also highlight its importance. As per religious beliefs, the eras of Satyug, Tretayug, and Dwapar Yug all began on this day. It is also said that Lord Parshuram was born on this tithi.

Why is buying gold on this day considered auspicious?

There is a strong tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that gold bought on this day brings long-lasting prosperity to the home. There's a story behind this as well. According to legend, it was on Akshaya Tritiya that Adi Guru Shankaracharya composed the 'Kanakadhara Stotram', which caused a shower of gold. Since then, buying gold on this day has been considered auspicious.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is sourced from religious scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference only.