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Pakistan Voices Hope For Constructive US-Iran Engagement In Islamabad Talks

Pakistan Voices Hope For Constructive US-Iran Engagement In Islamabad Talks


2026-04-11 08:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan on Saturday expressed hope that the United States and Iran would engage constructively in talks hosted in Islamabad, aimed at easing regional tensions.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a statement that Pakistan remains committed to facilitating dialogue between the parties to help achieve a lasting and sustainable resolution.

A high-level US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad to take part in talks scheduled for later on Saturday.

On the Iranian side, the delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The talks follow a recently announced ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran after weeks of heightened tensions since late February, in a move aimed at de-escalating the situation and safeguarding energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

regional tensions peace talks Pakistan Islamabad talks US-Iran peace talks

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Gulf Times

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