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Iranian Missile Strikes Target Israel's Chemical Hub
(MENAFN) Repeated Iranian missile strikes on a major petrochemical industrial zone in southern Israel have triggered mounting fears of a catastrophic chemical leak, as the war between Tehran and Tel Aviv continues to escalate with no end in sight.
Three separate Iranian strikes pounded the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone within a single week, raising alarm over the environmental and public health consequences of sustained attacks on one of Israel's most chemically sensitive sites.
According to Israel Hayom newspaper, the first missile struck the Adama Makhachem plant within the zone on March 29, igniting a fire and immediately elevating the threat alert over fears of a hazardous chemical release. A second strike hit the same facility on April 2, triggering yet another blaze and compounding the damage. A third missile landed near the complex on Sunday, though no structural damage was reported.
Israel Hayom was unequivocal in its assessment, stating that the repeated Iranian strikes "were not coincidental" — pointing to the zone's status as one of the densest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industry in the country and describing it as "a target of strategic importance."
The newspaper's analysis left little room for reassurance. "Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," it warned, adding: "The sensitivity of the area is not limited to the industrial aspect, but also includes the geographical aspect."
The proximity of the complex to the city of Beersheba and surrounding communities deepens the stakes considerably. Israel Hayom cautioned that any significant chemical leak or major structural damage could expose a substantial civilian population across southern Israel to serious harm.
The strikes are widely seen as deliberate retaliation for Israeli attacks on petrochemical infrastructure inside Iran — a tit-for-tat pattern that has steadily raised the risk of industrial catastrophe on both sides.
The escalation is rooted in the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since unleashed waves of drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while simultaneously choking commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Three separate Iranian strikes pounded the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone within a single week, raising alarm over the environmental and public health consequences of sustained attacks on one of Israel's most chemically sensitive sites.
According to Israel Hayom newspaper, the first missile struck the Adama Makhachem plant within the zone on March 29, igniting a fire and immediately elevating the threat alert over fears of a hazardous chemical release. A second strike hit the same facility on April 2, triggering yet another blaze and compounding the damage. A third missile landed near the complex on Sunday, though no structural damage was reported.
Israel Hayom was unequivocal in its assessment, stating that the repeated Iranian strikes "were not coincidental" — pointing to the zone's status as one of the densest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industry in the country and describing it as "a target of strategic importance."
The newspaper's analysis left little room for reassurance. "Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," it warned, adding: "The sensitivity of the area is not limited to the industrial aspect, but also includes the geographical aspect."
The proximity of the complex to the city of Beersheba and surrounding communities deepens the stakes considerably. Israel Hayom cautioned that any significant chemical leak or major structural damage could expose a substantial civilian population across southern Israel to serious harm.
The strikes are widely seen as deliberate retaliation for Israeli attacks on petrochemical infrastructure inside Iran — a tit-for-tat pattern that has steadily raised the risk of industrial catastrophe on both sides.
The escalation is rooted in the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since unleashed waves of drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while simultaneously choking commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
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