QURE 1-WEEK DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Updates Uniqure (QURE) Investigation Following Public FDA Rebukes And Allegations Of“Distorted” Data

The FDA Clash:“A Distorted or Manipulated Comparison”

On March 5 and 6, 2026, media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and CNN reported on a call with reporters where an FDA official lashed out at uniQure.

The official reportedly called uniQure's lead gene therapy candidate, AMT-130, a “failed therapy,” alleging that the company is “performing a distorted or manipulated comparison in the mind of FDA” instead of running a correct clinical study.

Key revelations from the March 6 disclosure include:



Sham Surgery Mischaracterization: The FDA official dismissed uniQure's ethical concerns regarding sham surgeries, accusing the company of mischaracterizing the agency's request. The official clarified that the FDA did not ask to“drill holes in skulls,” but rather required“one to three nicks in the scalp” under minimal anesthesia.

Denial of Prior Agreement: While uniQure CEO Matt Kapusta described the sham surgery requirement as a“drastic change” from previous guidance, the FDA official pushed back, stating the agency “never agreed to accept this distorted comparison” using natural history as a comparator. Ineligibility for“Plausible Mechanism” Pathway: The official disputed AMT-130's eligibility for streamlined rare-disease pathways, noting it is not an individualized treatment.



The recent reports follow the filing of a securities class action suit.

Summary of QURE Class Action Allegations: The“Pivotal” Study Mirage

The securities class action, Scocco v. uniQure N.V., et al. (S.D.N.Y.), alleges that throughout the Class Period (Sept. 24, 2025 – Oct. 31, 2025), defendants failed to disclose:



No Regulatory Consensus: That the FDA had not approved the use of the ENROLL-HD external historical data set as a primary control for AMT-130.

Hidden Requirements: That uniQure downplayed the necessity of a sham-controlled surgery arm for Phase III-a requirement the FDA now claims was never waived. Timeline Deception: That defendants misled investors regarding the timing of a Biologics License Application (BLA), which was rendered "unclear" once the lack of FDA agreement was revealed on November 3, 2025, sending the stock down 49%.



Critical Deadline: April 13, 2026

If you purchased uniQure ordinary shares during the Class Period (Sept. 24, 2025 – Oct. 31, 2025) and suffered losses, you have until April 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.