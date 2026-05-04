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Rome Probes into Detention of Italians During Gaza Flotilla Interception
(MENAFN) Italian prosecutors in Rome have launched an investigation into the detention of Italian citizens following an Israeli interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in international waters, according to reports.
The case concerns an operation carried out on the night of April 29 near the Greek island of Crete, where vessels involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The flotilla was reportedly still hundreds of nautical miles from its destination at the time of the interception.
According to reports, the inquiry began after several formal complaints were filed, including cases involving activists Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, who were reportedly taken from vessels sailing under the Italian flag and are currently being held.
Prosecutors are investigating unidentified individuals on allegations that include kidnapping, theft, and causing damage with potential risk to maritime safety.
As part of the proceedings, Italian authorities are expected to request international judicial cooperation through formal legal channels directed at Israeli authorities.
The incident is linked to the interception of multiple boats participating in a humanitarian mission aimed at reaching Gaza, an area under longstanding blockade and ongoing humanitarian crisis conditions, according to reports.
The case concerns an operation carried out on the night of April 29 near the Greek island of Crete, where vessels involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The flotilla was reportedly still hundreds of nautical miles from its destination at the time of the interception.
According to reports, the inquiry began after several formal complaints were filed, including cases involving activists Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, who were reportedly taken from vessels sailing under the Italian flag and are currently being held.
Prosecutors are investigating unidentified individuals on allegations that include kidnapping, theft, and causing damage with potential risk to maritime safety.
As part of the proceedings, Italian authorities are expected to request international judicial cooperation through formal legal channels directed at Israeli authorities.
The incident is linked to the interception of multiple boats participating in a humanitarian mission aimed at reaching Gaza, an area under longstanding blockade and ongoing humanitarian crisis conditions, according to reports.
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