Ex Bank Officer Digitally Arrested For 54 Days On Threat Of Implication In Delhi Bomb Blast Rs 40 Lakh Extorted In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) In a shocking cybercrime, fraudsters allegedly placed a retired bank manager under "digital arrest” for 54 days in Mumbai's Bhandup area, extorting Rs 40.90 lakh by threatening to implicate him in the Delhi bomb blasts and a money laundering case, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused impersonated officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), creating an atmosphere of fear and psychological pressure that forced the victim to comply with their demands.

The victim, Rajendra, a former manager at the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, was manipulated into transferring large sums of money, including liquidating his stock market investments.

The incident began on March 10, when Rajendra received a video call via the Signal app from an account named“ATS Department.” The caller introduced himself as PSI Singh, claiming to be an officer from the Delhi ATS. He alleged that Rajendra's name had surfaced in connection with the Delhi bomb blasts that took place in January, as well as in a money laundering case.

The fraudsters further claimed that a bank account had been fraudulently opened in Karnataka using Rajendra's Aadhaar details and mobile number, through which suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 2.65 crore had been carried out. To intensify the threat, they cited a purported Supreme Court order and warned of immediate arrest and confiscation of his assets.

Under constant surveillance via video calls, Rajendra was instructed to isolate himself in a separate room at home, avoid speaking to anyone, and strictly follow their directions. Acting under extreme mental duress, he initially transferred Rs 2.90 lakh. The fraud escalated when he was coerced into selling shares worth Rs 29 lakh from his stock market investments. Of this amount, Rs 28 lakh was siphoned off into multiple bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

The accused further extorted Rs 10 lakh under the pretext of“bail security,” which was arranged by the victim's wife through a loan. The fraudsters assured Rajendra that the entire amount would be refunded within two days and that the case would be resolved.

However, soon after receiving the money, the accused cut off all communication. After waiting for several days without any response, Rajendra realised he had been duped.

He subsequently filed a complaint with the national cybercrime helpline 1930 on May 3, followed by a formal complaint with the Mumbai Cyber Cell on May 4. Police have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and identify the bank accounts used in the fraud.