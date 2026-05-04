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Iran Publishes Map Claiming of Controling Zones in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a new map outlining areas in the Strait of Hormuz that it says fall under its control, according to reports from Iranian media.
The map reportedly defines a maritime zone bounded by two lines: one extending from the western edge of Qeshm Island toward Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and another stretching from Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran toward waters south of Fujairah, also in the UAE.
According to reports, it remains unclear whether the newly published map represents an expansion or formal clarification of previously declared operational areas.
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following military escalations earlier this year, which triggered retaliatory actions and increased friction in key Gulf maritime routes.
Earlier developments included the imposition of restrictions on shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of oil and gas exports passes.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was established in early April through mediation efforts, followed by negotiations that did not lead to a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a defined end date, while uncertainty continues to affect maritime security in the region.
The map reportedly defines a maritime zone bounded by two lines: one extending from the western edge of Qeshm Island toward Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates, and another stretching from Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran toward waters south of Fujairah, also in the UAE.
According to reports, it remains unclear whether the newly published map represents an expansion or formal clarification of previously declared operational areas.
The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions following military escalations earlier this year, which triggered retaliatory actions and increased friction in key Gulf maritime routes.
Earlier developments included the imposition of restrictions on shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of oil and gas exports passes.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was established in early April through mediation efforts, followed by negotiations that did not lead to a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a defined end date, while uncertainty continues to affect maritime security in the region.
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