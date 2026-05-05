ADF Neutralizes 70 Of 88 Russian Drones Since Morning
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.
According to the report, throughout the day Russian forces launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 88 drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed (including jet-powered variants), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
Preliminary data as of 18:30 indicate that 70 enemy drones-Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya types-were shot down or suppressed in the east, north, and south of the country.Read also: Russian forces increase combat activity in southern regions – Voloshyn
The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs still present in Ukrainian airspace.
As reported earlier, on the morning of May 4, a Russian missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region, killed seven people and injured more than 30.
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