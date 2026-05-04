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Iran Signals Strict Enforcement of Shipping Rules in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reiterated that vessels failing to follow its transit guidelines in the Strait of Hormuz risk being intercepted, according to statements released Monday.
An IRGC spokesperson emphasized that maritime traffic must comply with procedures set by its naval forces, warning of serious consequences for violations.
"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He also indicated that there has been “no change” in how the waterway is currently being administered, stressing that vessels adhering to designated routes and coordinating with Iranian authorities can continue to navigate safely.
"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he added.
The warning comes amid ongoing tensions in the region following military escalation earlier this year, which triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions to maritime activity, including constraints on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was brokered in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a specified end date, while uncertainty continues to affect shipping and regional stability.
An IRGC spokesperson emphasized that maritime traffic must comply with procedures set by its naval forces, warning of serious consequences for violations.
"Any maritime activity that does not comply with the principles announced by the IRGC Navy will face serious risks, and that violating vessels will be forcefully stopped," the spokesperson said, according to reports.
He also indicated that there has been “no change” in how the waterway is currently being administered, stressing that vessels adhering to designated routes and coordinating with Iranian authorities can continue to navigate safely.
"Any movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and follows the designated route with coordination will be safe and secure," he added.
The warning comes amid ongoing tensions in the region following military escalation earlier this year, which triggered retaliatory actions and disruptions to maritime activity, including constraints on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a temporary ceasefire was brokered in early April through mediation efforts, followed by talks that did not result in a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended without a specified end date, while uncertainty continues to affect shipping and regional stability.
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