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Trump Declares Temporary Pause of "Project Freedom"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a temporary suspension of "Project Freedom" — his administration's initiative to guarantee the free movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz — as diplomatic efforts to finalize a deal with Tehran gain momentum.
Trump attributed the pause to appeals from Pakistan and other nations, and pointed to what he described as decisive military achievements during the recent US campaign against Iran as further justification for the move.
"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump had launched "Project Freedom" just days earlier on Sunday, pledging to escort commercial ships through the strategically vital waterway in direct defiance of Iran's position that all transit through the strait requires its prior authorization.
The standoff is rooted in a broader escalation that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting retaliatory measures from Tehran and significant disruptions to shipping traffic through the strait. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad fell short of a durable settlement. Trump later extended the truce without imposing a fixed deadline. Since April 13, the US Navy has maintained a blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the waterway.
In a parallel development Tuesday, Iran unveiled a new regulatory framework governing vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the system, ships seeking passage receive an email from an address affiliated with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) outlining applicable transit rules. Vessels must demonstrate compliance with the framework before being issued a transit permit, a state-run TV channel reported.
Trump attributed the pause to appeals from Pakistan and other nations, and pointed to what he described as decisive military achievements during the recent US campaign against Iran as further justification for the move.
"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump had launched "Project Freedom" just days earlier on Sunday, pledging to escort commercial ships through the strategically vital waterway in direct defiance of Iran's position that all transit through the strait requires its prior authorization.
The standoff is rooted in a broader escalation that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting retaliatory measures from Tehran and significant disruptions to shipping traffic through the strait. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad fell short of a durable settlement. Trump later extended the truce without imposing a fixed deadline. Since April 13, the US Navy has maintained a blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity in the waterway.
In a parallel development Tuesday, Iran unveiled a new regulatory framework governing vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the system, ships seeking passage receive an email from an address affiliated with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) outlining applicable transit rules. Vessels must demonstrate compliance with the framework before being issued a transit permit, a state-run TV channel reported.
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