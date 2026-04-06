Gujarat BJP Marks 47Th Foundation Day, Hits Out At Kharge Over 'Anti-Gujarat' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 47th foundation day in Gujarat on Monday, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state president Jagdish Vishwakarma hoisting the party flag in Gandhinagar and addressing party workers.

At the BJP state headquarters, the leaders paid floral tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya before the event.

They also criticised remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a rally in Keralam.

Targeting Kharge over the alleged remarks, Vishwakarma said,“Such comments reflect a low and anti-Gujarat mindset. Six-and-a-half crore Gujaratis have given and will continue to give a fitting reply.”

He said Gujarat“will not tolerate insult to a land that has given leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah”.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said,“The BJP is not just a political party, but a medium to serve the people with the spirit of 'nation first'.”

Recalling the party's early years, he added,“Even when we had only two seats, we did not waver because our enthusiasm and ideology remained firm.”

He said the party has continued to pursue“the politics of development” despite Opposition pressure, adding,“A BJP worker does not work merely for elections, but with the spirit of nation first.”

Referring to national developments, he said,“The abrogation of Article 370 and the hoisting of the Tricolour in Kashmir is the result of the sweat and sacrifice of many workers.”

He added that the development model initiated in Gujarat under Prime Minister Modi“has now been accepted across the country and the world”.

On governance, Patel said,“Our working style has been to say only as much as we do, and to do only as much as we say,” adding that this has strengthened public trust.

Highlighting Gujarat's growth, he said,“The state budget has increased from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 4.08 lakh crore,” and cited“33 per cent reservation for women” as a key initiative.

He said that“even a booth-level worker can aspire to higher positions” in the party and reiterated,“The party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party. Such principles are the foundation of our working strength."

Vishwakarma said the foundation day is“not just a celebration of the party's establishment, but a celebration of the resolve to restore the pride of Mother India”.

Tracing its origins, he said,“Our journey that began with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 has today grown into a vast organisation due to dedication to the motherland and the strength of democracy.”

Recalling historical moments, he said,“When it was said 'I shall crush Jana Sangh', Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee responded, 'We will crush your crushing mentality'.”

He also referred to Dr Mookerjee's stand on Kashmir, saying he sacrificed his life for the principle that there cannot be“two flags, two constitutions and two prime ministers in one country”.

On political developments, Vishwakarma said,“From two seats in 1984, the BJP went on to form governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has continued to win since 2014 under Narendra Modi's leadership.”

He cited figures of 282 seats in 2014, over 300 in 2019 and 240 in 2024, and added,“In Gujarat, even after 27 years in power, we secured 52.50 per cent votes and 156 seats.”

Referring to policy decisions, he said,“Article 370 has been abrogated, a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya, and triple talaq has been abolished. Gujarat has become the second state to pass a Uniform Civil Code law.”

Describing the BJP's approach, he said,“We are a party that shares in the happiness and sorrow of the people,” and added,“This is not a dynastic party, but one where even an ordinary worker can become Prime Minister.”

He also called on party workers to work“with a resolve for victory” in the upcoming local self-government elections and to ensure the BJP's presence across all seats.