Russia Attacks Kherson With Molniya Drone, Four People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the attack occurred around 1:00 p.m. All four victims suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.

“A 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old girl, and a 47-year-old woman were hospitalized. Medical personnel provided on-site assistance to a 61-year-old Kherson resident,” Shanko wrote.

Three dead, 16 injured: Emergency rescue operations completed in Odesa following Russian shelling

As previously reported, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson this morning, killing an older woman and injuring three other wom n.