Russia Attacks Kherson With Molniya Drone, Four People Injured
It is noted that the attack occurred around 1:00 p.m. All four victims suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast injuries, and closed head injuries.
“A 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old girl, and a 47-year-old woman were hospitalized. Medical personnel provided on-site assistance to a 61-year-old Kherson resident,” Shanko wrote.Read also: Three dead, 16 injured: Emergency rescue operations completed in Odesa following Russian shelling
As previously reported, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson this morning, killing an older woman and injuring three other wom n.
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