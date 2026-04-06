Drone Strikes High-Rise Building In Kharkiv Casualties Reported
“One of the enemy drones struck an apartment building in the Kyivskyi district,” the post reads.
Shortly thereafter, Syniehubov reported three casualties.
“As a result of the enemy strike, two women, aged 56 and 61, suffered acute stress reactions. We are verifying details regarding the third casualty. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance,” the regional head said.
According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the enemy struck the top floor.
“According to updated information, the strike hit the top floor of an apartment building. No fire. There are damaged cars in the courtyard,” the mayor wrote.
He also posted a video of the moment the UAV struck the building.Read also: Russians attack Chernihiv region with drones; two people injured
As reported, on April 6, a Russian drone struck near a public transport stop in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring the bus driver.
On the morning of April 6, the enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone; a 15-year-old child suffered an acute stress reaction.
Photo: t.me/ihor_terekhov
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