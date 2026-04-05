City Edge Achieves Record EGP 61.4Bn Sales In 2025, Expands Hospitality Portfolio

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) City Edge Developments has announced record-breaking sales of EGP 61.4bn in 2025, driven by the launch of nine new projects and the addition of more than 5,200 clients.

The company reported selling approximately 5,900 residential units during the year and delivering 5,425 units to customers. Since its establishment, City Edge has sold around 17,000 units, with more than 11,000 delivered-representing about 65% of total sales.

In the hospitality sector, City Edge manages nearly 2,000 hotel rooms across strategic locations including the New Capital, New Alamein, Aswan, and Downtown Cairo. Partnerships with international operators such as Raffles, Fairmont, Hilton, and DoubleTree by Hilton underscore its growing presence in Egypt's tourism and hospitality market.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting the delivery of 8,400 units in 2026, alongside new project rollouts. It also plans to maintain flexible payment schemes aligned with market conditions.

Operating under a public-private partnership between the New Urban Communities Authority and the Housing and Development Bank, City Edge oversees developments in the New Capital, New Alamein, New Mansoura, Maspero, New Cairo, and Sheikh Zayed. Its portfolio includes residential, commercial, and hospitality assets such as Etapa Sheikh Zayed, Etapa Square Mall, V40 District, and Lush Valley.

The company also holds a land bank of approximately 260 feddans in East and West Cairo, with upcoming projects including a 61-feddan development in the New Capital.