Israeli Missiles Target Iran's Largest Petrochemical Site

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that his country targeted Iran's "largest petrochemical facility" at Asaluyeh, near the South Pars gas field, AzerNEWS reports.

"Iran's two petrochemical facilities, which together account for about 85% of its exports, are out of service," Katz stated, adding that Israel intends to continue attacks on Iran's "national infrastructure."

Over the weekend, Israel targeted the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in Iran's southern Khuzestan province, claiming the site was used to make materials for ballistic missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that military operations against Iran will continue at full intensity, according to a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Speaking amid escalating tensions, Netanyahu praised the Israel Defense Forces for its recent operations, including a strike in Tehran that reportedly killed Majid Khademi, the head of intelligence for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He also commended the military for eliminating Yazdan Mir, who had led Unit 840 of the IRGC's Quds Force. According to Netanyahu, Mir-also known by the alias Sardar Bagheri-was responsible for orchestrating attacks targeting Jewish communities worldwide.

“Anyone who seeks to harm our citizens, directs terror against Israel, or builds Iran's axis of evil will be held accountable,” Netanyahu said, warning that Israel would act with strength and determination against its adversaries.