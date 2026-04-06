Three Dead, 16 Injured: Emergency Rescue Operations Completed In Odesa Following Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Odesa City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“As of now, the total number of injured is 16 people,” the statement reads.

It is noted that emergency rescue operations at the building where three people were killed have been completed. Work is ongoing to clear the area of debris and dismantle dangerous structures.

Overall, according to the Odesa City Military Administration, a high-rise residential complex and 7 private homes were damaged in the Prymorskyi district. Significant destruction was recorded in the Kyivskyi district, where 13 high-rise buildings were damaged, and over 850 windows were shattered. Additionally, 39 private houses were damaged, 9 of which were destroyed.

Operational headquarters continue to work in both districts. Utility services are clearing the areas and boarding up damaged windows. Inspections of the damaged structures are ongoing.

Russians attack energy facility in Odesa region; DTEK reports severe damage

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a high-rise building in one of Odesa's districts was hit, with severe damage to the third through fifth floors.

Fifteen people were reported injured, 13 of whom were hospitalized. A 30-year-old woman, her 2.5-year-old daughter, and a 53-year-old woman were killed.