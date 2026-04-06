In Novorossiysk, Unmanned Systems Forces Struck The Admiral Grigorovich Frigate, Carrying Kalibr Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Robert“Magyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, reported this on Telegram.

He stated that“on the night of April 6, the USF 'birds' struck the frigate Admiral Grigorovich in the port of Novorossiysk and delivered some blessed fire to the Sivash drilling rig.”

The Admiral Grigorovich is the first military frigate of the Russian Navy's Burevestnik project, equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles (8 missiles) and the Shtil-1 air defense missile system (24 missiles).

“The air defense missile launches were carried out directly from the frigate's deck while approaching the target, which did not prevent us from pecking at the floating scab,” Brovdi emphasized.

The operation was carried out by the birds [drones] of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces; it was planned and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine. The extent of the damage is being assessed by intelligence.

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The Sivash floating drilling rig was targeted by the birds of the 413th Raid Separate Battalion in cooperation with the deep-strike forces of the Ukrainian Navy, Brovdi noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck two radar stations, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, and a Russian anti-aircraft gun in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

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