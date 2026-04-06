UNDP Invests Over $550M In Ukraine's Energy Sector Since 2022 Regional Director

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UNDP Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Ivana Zivkovic said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

She noted that the majority of UNDP's investments had been funded by Norway, Japan, the European Union, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland, Germany, France, and the Republic of Korea.

"We were able to procure and deploy critical energy equipment across many regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Chernihiv, Lutsk, and Sumy. In 2025 alone, the combined impact of our support is improved access to reliable power for more than 6.6 million people," Zivkovic said.

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She emphasized the continued interest of UNDP donors in financing Ukraine's ongoing energy needs. "We are actively working with the government for the coming heating season, knowing that it may present even greater challenges than the previous one," she added.

UNDP's support focuses on rapidly expanding a decentralized and modular energy generation system – cogeneration units, turbines, batteries, modular boilers – and accelerating the deployment of renewable systems, especially solar installations for hospitals, schools, water utilities, and district heating facilities, Zivkovic said.

The program also collaborates with partners to help Ukraine bring the provided energy equipment into operation.

"We are already working with partners to prepare installation sites, coordinate engineering teams, ensure compliance with safety and technical standards, and support grid integration," Zivkovic said.

She added that UNDP assists with testing and commissioning the systems to ensure full operational capability under real conditions and trains staff to operate and maintain the systems to support the long-term resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On April 1, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine and UNDP agreed on a 2026 cooperation roadmap for systematic territorial recovery and strengthening local government capacity.

Photo: UNDP's press service