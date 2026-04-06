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LTM To Offer MIT Open Learning's Universal AI To Its Workforce In Cooperation With Upgrad Enterprise
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, April 6, 2026: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, announced that Universal AI, a dynamic online learning experience by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Open Learning will be made available to its workforce. The program is being delivered in cooperation with upGrad Enterprise as part of LTM's commitment to institutionalizing foundational AI reasoning across its talent pool.
LTM is focused on empowering its employees, across both tech and non-tech functions, to make informed, logic-driven decisions that drive client growth by preparing its workforce with scientific thinking and first-principles reasoning skills essential for success in an AI-driven economy and long-term career development. MIT Open Learning's Universal AI program focuses on how AI systems work, the technologies that power them, and the ethical considerations surrounding their deployment. It is a self-paced learning experience designed by MIT Open Learning faculty, covering 16 foundational modules and vertical-specific modules, suitable for all skill levels, with no coding required.
"With AI advancing rapidly, the importance of human intervention in AI solutions is crucial for effective functioning and optimised outcomes. Strategic workforce upskilling is essential to building impactful AI-led solutions. Deploying this cutting-edge MIT Open Learning program through our upGrad partnership will strengthen our AI expertise that will define the next era of innovation,” said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.
“Providing upskilling opportunities in AI to employees in turn bridges capability gaps with the speed, scale, and precision. It builds a future-ready workforce that can develop innovative AI-led solutions for diverse industries, with social and economic impact in mind. At upGrad Enterprise, we bring our deep expertise in outcome-driven workforce development to build a powerful global skilled workforce, and we are very excited to partner with LTM to implement this,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad.
Delivered in cooperation with upGrad Enterprise, the program serves as the gateway for LTM employees to access MIT-tier expertise. upGrad Enterprise facilitates the deployment of these modules, enabling LTM to institutionalize AI fluency and build its organizational AI muscle at scale.
Upon completion, LTM employees will receive credentials from MIT Open Learning, certifying their recognised level of AI readiness and understanding of its first principles.
About LTM
LTM - a Larsen & Toubro Group Company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it.
About upGrad Enterprise
upGrad Enterprise, the Corporate Skilling and Workforce Transformation division of global skilling major upGrad (with 10M+ learners to date), delivers impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and tailor-made training solutions. upGrad Enterprise partners with mid and large organisations to equip their workforce with market-ready skills and mindsets that drive success.
With a network of 3000 corporate partners and an impressive 90%+ training completion rate, upGrad Enterprise excels in delivering tailored skilling programs in high-demand fields such as AI and technology. upGrad Enterprise's offerings include corporate upskilling, government projects, and a train-and-deploy model for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of leading and Fortune 500 brands, strengthening organisational leadership with new-age skill sets as they spread their footprint across Indian metropolitan cities. These solutions span the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation. In recognition of its impact, upGrad Enterprise was honoured with 9 Brandon Hall Awards in 2025 including 4 Golds, with a total 56 awards to their credit.
LTM is focused on empowering its employees, across both tech and non-tech functions, to make informed, logic-driven decisions that drive client growth by preparing its workforce with scientific thinking and first-principles reasoning skills essential for success in an AI-driven economy and long-term career development. MIT Open Learning's Universal AI program focuses on how AI systems work, the technologies that power them, and the ethical considerations surrounding their deployment. It is a self-paced learning experience designed by MIT Open Learning faculty, covering 16 foundational modules and vertical-specific modules, suitable for all skill levels, with no coding required.
"With AI advancing rapidly, the importance of human intervention in AI solutions is crucial for effective functioning and optimised outcomes. Strategic workforce upskilling is essential to building impactful AI-led solutions. Deploying this cutting-edge MIT Open Learning program through our upGrad partnership will strengthen our AI expertise that will define the next era of innovation,” said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.
“Providing upskilling opportunities in AI to employees in turn bridges capability gaps with the speed, scale, and precision. It builds a future-ready workforce that can develop innovative AI-led solutions for diverse industries, with social and economic impact in mind. At upGrad Enterprise, we bring our deep expertise in outcome-driven workforce development to build a powerful global skilled workforce, and we are very excited to partner with LTM to implement this,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-Founder, upGrad.
Delivered in cooperation with upGrad Enterprise, the program serves as the gateway for LTM employees to access MIT-tier expertise. upGrad Enterprise facilitates the deployment of these modules, enabling LTM to institutionalize AI fluency and build its organizational AI muscle at scale.
Upon completion, LTM employees will receive credentials from MIT Open Learning, certifying their recognised level of AI readiness and understanding of its first principles.
About LTM
LTM - a Larsen & Toubro Group Company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it.
About upGrad Enterprise
upGrad Enterprise, the Corporate Skilling and Workforce Transformation division of global skilling major upGrad (with 10M+ learners to date), delivers impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and tailor-made training solutions. upGrad Enterprise partners with mid and large organisations to equip their workforce with market-ready skills and mindsets that drive success.
With a network of 3000 corporate partners and an impressive 90%+ training completion rate, upGrad Enterprise excels in delivering tailored skilling programs in high-demand fields such as AI and technology. upGrad Enterprise's offerings include corporate upskilling, government projects, and a train-and-deploy model for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of leading and Fortune 500 brands, strengthening organisational leadership with new-age skill sets as they spread their footprint across Indian metropolitan cities. These solutions span the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with organisational goals, leading to capability building and value generation. In recognition of its impact, upGrad Enterprise was honoured with 9 Brandon Hall Awards in 2025 including 4 Golds, with a total 56 awards to their credit.
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